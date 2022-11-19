At 9:02 a.m. Friday morning The New York Times published a piece catchily titled:

The End of Vaccines at ‘Warp Speed’

I expected the article would explain how scientists and regulators were rethinking ultra-accelerated vaccine development, since the mRNA shots have proven far less safe and effective than they first seemed.

Silly me.

The article is a lament for the end of “Warp Speed” vaccine development - that is, bringing a completely novel therapeutic to human use in under a year, even though not just the compound itself but the underlying technology has never before been used outside clinical trials.

This is insanity.

The Times article is built on fantasies about Covid vaccines, current and future, that would do wannabe trillionaire Sam Bankman-Fried proud. And like SBF, most of the folks quoted in the article have a financial interest in the junk they’re promoting. But not only did the Times not challenge this nonsense, the paper promoted them.

Here’s what’s I mean:

