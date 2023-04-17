The media wants to pretend Berenson v Biden doesn't exist
The blackout is pathetic but unsurprising, more proof of the media's leftist bias. If I'd produced the same evidence against Donald Trump, the suit would be front-page news. (Also: How to support it.)
What if I were suing Donald Trump and 3M and not Joe Biden and Pfizer?
It’s far from impossible.
Imagine if in spring 2020 the Trump White House had grown angry enough with my anti-lockdown and -mask rabble-rousing to complain publicly about social media “misinformation” and secretly “ask” Twitter why it hadn’t banned me.
Imagine Twitter had then banned me…
