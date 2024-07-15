The images and sounds are stunning:

Crack-crack-crack!

Crack-crack-crack-crack-crack!

Eight shots ring out. Thousands of people dive and scatter. On the podium before them, a presidential candidate drops to the ground and the Secret Service mobs him.

And here’s what CNN tells its viewers:

—

Yes, CNN eventually changed its headline.

But how could anyone with eyes and ears have had “falls at rally” as a first reaction to the video from Saturday night? How could anyone not immediately have assumed that the most likely scenario was a shooter was targeting Trump?

We all know the answer.

The elite media hates Donald Trump.

And questions about President Joe Biden’s physical and mental fitness for a second term have badly damaged Biden’s candidacy. “Falls at rally” was CNN’s hope Trump would soon face the same question, wishcasting at its purest:

The act of interpreting information or a situation in a way that casts it as favorable or desired, despite the fact that there is no evidence for such a conclusion; a wishful forecast.

—

—

As Saturday night progressed, the bizarre headlines kept piling up, driven by the media’s apparent reluctance to acknowledge the increasingly obvious truth that what we had just seen was an assassination attempt on Trump.

For hours, CNN insisted on calling what had happened an incident:

—

Then the “incident” then turned into a shooting.

So it remains even now, almost 48 hours later, on the Washington Post’s front Web page, which refers to a “Trump Rally Shooting.”

Why the vagueness of “shooting” instead of the precision and accuracy of “assassination attempt”?

Again, the reasons are obvious: “shooting” both gives the elite media a chance to reprise its obsession with gun violence and focuses the reader/viewer on the means of the attack - a secondary issue - rather than the more important fact that it targeted the man who is currently favorited to be our next President.

—

As bad and deceptive as the reporting around the attack itself has been, the media’s unwillingness to acknowledge that Democrats (and reporters) have spent the last year demonizing Trump is worse.

Yes, Trump has also used problematic language.

The media has overstated some of it (his “bloodbath” reference referred to the auto industry) but not all. He called his opponents “vermin,” and he did say he would be a dictator during his first day in office.

Yes, he was probably joking. No, that’s not a good joke.

But it is Democrats and the media who have compared Trump to Hitler.

—

(Actually it’s not okay)

—

It’s Democrats- and the media - who, over and over, have called Trump an “existential threat” to democracy and the United States.

And those Democrats include the President of the United States:

—

Worse, on July 8, in an effort to move the media from covering the Democratic (yes, Democratic) debate over whether he is fit to be President and should run for another term, Biden said that “it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.”

Put Trump in a bullseye.

Try to imagine what the media response if a would-be assassin had nearly killed Biden less than a week after Trump said he belonged “in a bullseye.”

Obviously, Biden did not want anyone to shoot Trump.

But the Democratic and media rhetoric around him has been extraordinarily dangerous. Instead of admitting that fact, the media is now doubling down and complaining about anyone who points it out.

Today The New York Times ran this extraordinary headline:

—

“Narrative of Persecution?”

Trump was a quarter-inch from being killed on Saturday night. That’s not a “narrative.” It’s a fact.

Meanwhile, even today - AFTER THE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT - the Times had no problem running an opinion piece from Elizabeth Spiers, a Brooklyn writer, that takes the rhetoric about Trump’s dangerousness to a new extreme:

This is not an election with a wrongheaded but well-meaning Republican. It’s an all-out war with an illiberal megalomaniac who will happily destroy American democracy if it buys him one more ounce of power and keeps him out of prison.

—

—

Not just a war.

An “all-out war” - the kind that can only end with the death of the enemy’s “megalomaniac” leader - right, Elizabeth?

Again, this piece didn’t run last week (though that wouldn’t have been great either). It ran this morning.

Just when I think the media cannot sink any lower, it does.