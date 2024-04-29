“A criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election.”

That’s the crime prosecutor Matthew Colangelo - a top official in Joe Biden’s Justice Department until he joined the Manhattan district attorney’s office to prosecute Donald Trump - claimed last week Trump had committed.

That “scheme” is why Trump faces 34 New York state felony charges for “falsifying business records,” a crime that is normally a misdemeanor, Colangelo said in his opening statement to the Manhattan jury that will decide if Trump is guilty.

In mid-April, a Richard L. Hasen, a left-leaning expert on election law, wrote in the Los Angeles Times the New York charges “are so minor I don’t expect they will shake up the presidential race.”

Hasen was half-right. The charges are minor. But the way prosecutors are framing the case is not. Local Democratic prosecutors want to send Trump, a Republican, to prison, for a “crime” that comes down to beating Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Win or lose, their effort may destabilize the American legal system for decades.

