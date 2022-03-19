The left is no longer content with censorship; now it apparently thinks only it should be allowed to rally voters
Yes, encouraging people to vote and JOINING the political process is now a sign of - wait for it! - “violence” and “extremism.”
The Washington Post offered a stunning article today.
Though it wasn’t stunning for the reasons the Post thought.
Under the topic “national security,” (yep) the Post reported on a rally in Washington state that encouraged fundraising and turnout for the 2022 midterms.
I know, that sounds almost… American.
But I haven’t told you the scary part.
Here’s the sca…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.