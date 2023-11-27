The Israel/Hamas ceasefire: your thoughts
Many of you agreed with my view that Israel should not have paused its attacks in return for the release of hostages. And many of you didn't. Some of the most interesting views below.
Unsurprisingly, yesterday’s piece suggesting the Gaza ceasefire is a victory for Hamas and a defeat for Israel generated huge feedback - both in comments on the story and emails to me.
The responses came in four main buckets - I think they’re worth sharing.
(Italics are your words, with my comments are in parentheses.)
—
(And yes, free readers, you still ha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.