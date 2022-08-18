Loving Covid vaccines means never having to say you’re sorry.

Some less delusional members of the public health community have finally noticed the collapse in demand for the mRNA shots they have promoted for almost two years.

Now they are trying to understand and explain to each other why the public will not line up eagerly for endless shots - and why parents have resoundingly rejected Covid vaccines for kids.

Yet they still cannot bear to look the truth in the eye. And their weaselly non-apologies are somehow even more infuriating than the delusions of the true believers - the hard core of folks who insist the answer is just more and betterer mRNA vaccines, maybe in nasal spray form this time.

