The greatest Covid story ever
It makes Chris Cuomo’s chipped tooth look like the Bataan Death March
What happened when the plague of all plagues came knocking on one Texas family’s door…
The ro came in on little cat feet. And before he knew it, Michael Masden had to face the fact that his healthy 10-year-old son Matthew had…
Wait for it…
An elevated temperature (actual temperature undisclosed) and “symptoms of a cold.”
As opposed to an actual, you know, c…
