The good news: death rates have now fallen far below normal. The bad news: only in Bulgaria.
True story. No points for guessing what product Bulgaria hardly used. Here's a hint: mRNA Covid jabs.
Bulgaria is good at counting its dead.
The country’s National Statistical Institute compiles death figures weekly and releases them in English once a month.
They tell a story that mRNA jab advocates may not want to hear.
Bulgaria has very low Covid vaccination rates, likely because generations of Communist misrule left Bulgarians deeply suspicious of gover…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.