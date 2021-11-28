Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
The English data on vaccines and mortality, revisited
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The English data on vaccines and mortality, revisited
Alex Berenson
Nov 28, 2021
2,047
Share this post
Unreported Truths
The English data on vaccines and mortality, revisited
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
948
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
948 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (24)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (12)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (12)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment removed
Nov 29, 2021
Comment removed
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment removed
Nov 29, 2021
Comment removed
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment removed
Nov 29, 2021
Comment removed
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment removed
Nov 29, 2021
Comment removed
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment removed
Nov 29, 2021
Comment removed
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment removed
Nov 29, 2021
Comment removed
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment deleted
Nov 28, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment removed
Nov 29, 2021
Comment removed
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment removed
Nov 29, 2021
Comment removed
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment removed
Nov 29, 2021
Comment removed
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment removed
Nov 29, 2021
Comment removed
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Nov 28, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment removed
Nov 29, 2021
Comment removed
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Share this post
The English data on vaccines and mortality, revisited
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial