The dumbest, most dishonest argument for Covid jabs yet
A computer model claims they prevented 3 million American deaths and almost 19 million hospitalizations. Imagine what they would have done if they actually WORKED against Omicron.
Yesterday, the Commonwealth Fund released a paper purporting to prove Covid jabs had saved almost 3.3 million lives and prevented 18.6 million hospitalizations - in the United States alone.
I didn’t plan to write about it. The figures are absurd on their face. The hospitalization number is particularly stupid, implying that almost 6 percent of Americans …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.