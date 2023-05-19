Dr. Craig Spencer has been a Covid shrieker from the beginning.

Before Covid, Spencer was best-known for wandering around New York City while sick with Ebola, a virus that kills half the people it infects.

But Spencer’s laissez-faire attitude toward infectious disease deserted him when Sars-Cov-2 arrived in New York. At the time, Spencer was an emergency room physician at Columbia University Medical Center, where he treated Covid patients - and, on Twitter, raised an alarm about the coronavirus.

Did he ever.

