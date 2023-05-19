The Covid hysterics will not quit
Three years later, they continue to defend the indefensible - even including hyper-aggressive ventilator use. No wonder they won't tell the truth about the mRNAs.
Dr. Craig Spencer has been a Covid shrieker from the beginning.
Before Covid, Spencer was best-known for wandering around New York City while sick with Ebola, a virus that kills half the people it infects.
But Spencer’s laissez-faire attitude toward infectious disease deserted him when Sars-Cov-2 arrived in New York. At the time, Spencer was an emergency room physician at Columbia University Medical Center, where he treated Covid patients - and, on Twitter, raised an alarm about the coronavirus.
Did he ever.
(To find out just why Spencer was - and is - so problematic, subscribe)
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.