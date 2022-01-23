The bluechecks have finally figured out what PANDEMIA says about them... and they don't like it one little bit
What's disconcerting - but very interesting legally - is the fact that the hate for me and the book is raining down over Twitter - a platform I cannot access.
Two months after PANDEMIA was published, almost 100,000 copies in, the book has penetrated the consciousness of people like Molly Jong-Fast, whom it quotes as the ne-plus-ultra of the clueless panicked media Brooklynite.
Remember when Molly predicted a minimum of 7 million and up to 23 million Americans would die from Covid? She’d rather you didn’t. That…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.