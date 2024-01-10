At this rate no one is going to be around to replace anyone else.

From Asia to Europe to the Americas, across nations and races and religions, birth rates plunged again in 2023.

Countries across the developed world are having kids at levels far too low to keep their populations steady. Women must have about 2.1 children on average to maintain a stable population. But many wealthy and even middle-income countries are now below 1.5 kids per woman. Some are under 1, heralding demographic collapse.

Birth rates have been slowly falling for a while. But last year’s drops were notable both for their severity and because they’re now happening sharply in countries that had largely avoided them, such as France. The United States is a striking exception. American births fell only about 2 percent in 2023, to roughly 3.6 million.

