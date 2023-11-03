The baby bust: female perspectives
After last week's article on falling birth rates, a lot of men blamed generational selfishness. (Kids today!) Here's what the sex that actually gives birth had to say...
After seeing the interest that last week’s baby bust article generated (over 500 comments and emails), I can promise I’ll be coming back to the topic.
Meanwhile, some of your thoughts. Women seem to be driving declines in birth rates globally, both for the obvious reason - women have children, men don’t - and more subtle factors. So this reader mailbag i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.