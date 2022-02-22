Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Tell me you know boosters are useless without telling me you know boosters are useless
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Tell me you know boosters are useless without telling me you know boosters are useless
Alex Berenson
Feb 22, 2022
2,900
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Tell me you know boosters are useless without telling me you know boosters are useless
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
532
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
532 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (13)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (10)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 8, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Feb 23, 2022
Edited
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Feb 23, 2022
Edited
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Feb 22, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Feb 23, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (12)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share this post
Tell me you know boosters are useless without telling me you know boosters are useless
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial