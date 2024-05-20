The fact that public health bureaucrats and their pet science reporters are still lying about their Covid failures is maddening.

But the fact they keep pressing for more “pandemic preparedness” and risky and hyper-fast vaccine development is not merely maddening.

It’s dangerous.

Even as Dr. Anthony S. Fauci and his acolytes complain about anyone who does not bend the knee, the rest of us have no choice but to fight for the truth: Covid “mitigation” efforts were mostly useless, and “preparedness” plans may be riskier than the diseases they’re supposed to stop.

—

(I have no choice, anyway. You do, but I hope you’ll stand with me - for 20 cents a day.)

—

The story the bureaucrats have told us for four years is that nature gave us Covid. Then science, in the form of the mRNAs, saved us.

The reality is the opposite.

Sars-Cov-2 almost surely came out of risky lab work in China. The mRNAs were a sideshow and failed less than a year after their introduction. Only the virus’s natural evolution to Omicron - a more contagious but less virulent variant - permanently reduced Covid’s risks.

Science brought us an epidemic. Nature saved us.

No wonder the scientific and medical establishment keeps denying the overwhelming evidence for a lab leak. It knows acknowledging Sars-Cov-2 was man-made would throw its pandemic responses into question - and destroy its credibility going forward.

Instead of dealing with these unpleasant realities, health authoritarians prefer to silence them.

As always, Fauci leads the way.

Sure, Fauci quit his federal job 18 months ago, just in time to help him avoid the Republican-led Congressional committee examining Covid’s origins. But he remains the world’s foremost bureaucrat. Last week, speaking at Columbia University’s medical school commencement, he whined anew that anyone had stood up to him:

We have witnessed an alarming increase in the mischaracterization, distortion and even vilification of solid evidence-based scientific findings and of scientists themselves…

—

Fauci’s complaints are particularly rich given the ongoing drip of damning emails and testimony emerging from the Covid investigation committee.

One day after Fauci’s address, the committee disclosed an email in which a top Fauci aide at the National Institutes of Health, Dr. David Morens, bragged about dodging Freedom of Information Act requests for lab-leak-related emails:

I learned from our FOIA lady here how to make emails disappear after I am FOIA’d but before the search starts. So I think we are all safe. Plus I deleted most of those earlier emails after sending them to Gmail.

“We are all safe.” Gee, Morens doesn’t sound suspicious at all. Nothing to see here!

—

(The littlest man, the biggest ego)

—

But the real argument is about the future, not the past.

Shortly after Fauci’s Columbia address, The New York Times ran a [paywalled] opinion piece from science writer John Barry.

Barry argued not only that Covid lockdowns made sense, but that even school closures were a good idea. His logic seemed to be that even though Covid was almost completely harmless to healthy kids, it could have been dangerous, so there!

Yes, I’m serious.

His exact words: “there was good reason to think closing schools during Covid would save many lives.”

He’s wrong, of course - and not just in hindsight.

The fact Covid was largely not dangerous to children was clear by mid-March 2020. Some countries opened schools by May, only a few weeks after closing them. Teachers unions and their Democratic political backers made the United States an outlier.

—

(Not hindsight. Please note date of tweet:)

—

Barry even argued in his piece for masks, though we have all seen firsthand that near-universal mask wearing in 2020 and early 2021 did nothing to change trends of coronavirus infection. (Further, before Covid hopelessly politicized medical research, the scientific consensus was that standard surgical masks did not slow respiratory viruses and that even higher-end N95 masks had marginal efficacy at most.)

Fauci knew this reality, of course, which is why on March 8, 2020, he famously told CBS, “there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.”

To see the Times publish an opinion piece relitigating these issues in 2024 from a supposedly serious writer shows, again, that health bureaucrats and reporters will never admit how panic and herd thinking led them to push useless countermeasures.

—

But the deepest dangers going forward are not on the mitigation side.

If another Covid-type pandemic hits, many Americans may simply shrug off lockdowns and mask mandates and demand schools stay open. No, the most serious risky involve “pandemic preparedness,” particularly the effort to speed vaccine development.

Earlier this year, CEPI - the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations - called for plans to have vaccines ready for human use only 100 days after a new virus is found.

“The story of COVID-19 vaccine success shows us how a prototypic-vaccine approach works,” Dr. Richard Hatchett, the head of CEPI, wrote.

In fact, our experience with the mRNA Covid jabs proves exactly the opposite.

The Covid jabs reached the market far faster than any previous vaccine, due largely to their apparent success in clinical trials which lasted only months. And for a few months after their introduction, the mRNAs appeared to work as promised.

But by summer 2021, they had begun to fail, forcing regulators and health authorities to put patients on a treadmill of repeated mRNA boosters. The use of multiple boosters was never tested in big placebo-controlled trials. Their safety is unknown. But their effectiveness is clearly close to zero, which is why the public has largely rejected them.

In drug and vaccine development, time is the one factor that can never be modeled away. And mRNAs are powerful immuno-stimulants that have already been proven to have unexpected long-term effects.

—

(I don’t want to have to write stories like this anymore. But I have to. And I need your help.)

—

But worst of all, as Hatchett acknowledges, developing vaccines in advance of actual epidemics means:

Develop[ing] vaccines against prototypes of these threats. In other words, we can focus our efforts on pathogens that exemplify some or all of the worst traits of a particular viral family.

Though he doesn’t use the term (of course), Hatchett means gain-of-function research. How else to determine what a virus’s “worst traits” may be? Modeling will not work. The viruses have to be synthesized and tested against living cells and animals to see which are most virulent.

That is almost certainly the madness that made Sars-Cov-2.

And it is stunning that four years after Covid emerged, scientists continue to demand not only that we let them do this work but that governments - that is, all of us - pay for it.

Hubris has no limits.