Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Stunning official Canadian data show vaccines now RAISE the risk of death from Covid
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Stunning official Canadian data show vaccines now RAISE the risk of death from Covid
Alex Berenson
Jul 15, 2022
886
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Stunning official Canadian data show vaccines now RAISE the risk of death from Covid
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
837
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
837 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (26)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (10)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jul 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 22, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 21, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (10)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 18, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 17, 2024
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Share this post
Stunning official Canadian data show vaccines now RAISE the risk of death from Covid
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial