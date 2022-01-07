Sounds like the NYT is telling its readers the Biden OSHA vaccine mandate is going down
I know the liberal judges still seem to have no idea that the vaccines don’t end infection or transmission, but they aren’t the majority.
Here’s the current lead of the New York Times article about today’s Supreme Court hearings on the mandates. It shows the conservative justices - importantly, including Chief Justice John Roberts - have serious questions about the most important mandate, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that covers workers at big companies:
The OSHA …
