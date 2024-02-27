Some good news!
For the first time, a public university is having me speak on government-led social media censorship. The lecture is Thursday at the University of West Florida. If you are near Pensacola, please come.
Since Covid started, American universities have wanted nothing to do with me.
I guess I’m not surprised these supposed citadels of free expression and debate don’t want anyone to question their Covid lockdown policies, much less their mRNA jab mandates.
But I will admit to being a teeny… tiny… bit surprised that they won’t even let me speak about censorsh…
