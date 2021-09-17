Solomon's choice
The FDA panel okays a third Covid vaccine shot for people 65 and over (or otherwise at high risk) - but no one else.
The scientists followed the science, but only so far.
The Food and Drug Administration’s 18-person advisory panel emphatically (16-2) rejected a Pfizer Covid booster shot for the general population, on the basis that they didn’t have data to support it. Then they okayed the booster for the elderly (and younger people at high risk, though they didn’t expl…
