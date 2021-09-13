You may have read last week that Denmark is opening up and ending all Covid restrictions “due to the success of its vaccination program.”
The only correct response to this is lol.
England, Scotland, and Israel are among the most vaccinated countries in the world, and they have seen huge spikes in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths since July.
Here’s what’…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.