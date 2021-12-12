Reupping this crucial news about how mild Omicron appears to be
If the data hold up, they will be great for humanity. And terrible for Pfizer and Moderna
In case you weren’t reading the stack last night, these two charts will tell you all you need to know. Covid cases have completely decoupled from deaths in South Africa in the last month.
Cases are on the verge of setting an all-time high:
—
Deaths, not so much. They are as low as they have been since South Africa’s epidemic started 18 months ago.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.