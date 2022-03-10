Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Republicans (finally) derail the Covid/vaccine gravy train
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Republicans (finally) derail the Covid/vaccine gravy train
Alex Berenson
Mar 10, 2022
580
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Republicans (finally) derail the Covid/vaccine gravy train
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
355
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
355 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Pinned
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Alex Berenson
Mar 10, 2022
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (13)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (13)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 13, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Mar 10, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Mar 10, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share this post
Republicans (finally) derail the Covid/vaccine gravy train
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial