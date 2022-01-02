Remember how they said Omicron wasn’t hitting South Africa hard because people there had immunity from prior infections?
Yeah, that was another lie. It’s just much less dangerous, period. A new study has the real numbers (in the appendix, as usual).
In December, the panic porners on Team Apocalypse had a problem.
They wanted you to be afraid of the Omicron variant. So afraid that you’d rush out to get a Covid vaccine booster.
Leave aside the fact that the desperation to boost for Omicron made no sense in any case. Aside from a few weeks of moderate protection at the absolute peak of antibodies follow…
