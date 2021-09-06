And I have at least six pieces to write. No joke, six. Just been a li’l busy trying to finish the book, talking with lawyers, and, oh yeah, spending some time with my family on a holiday weekend.
This is yet another reason Twitter’s ban is difficult - I could have spent a few minutes explaining why that Bangladeshi mask study from last week has holes big…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.