Quick note about the booklet price
Amazon has raised it from $5.99 to $12.57. Not sure why. I didn't! On my publisher's page it's still at $5.99. I have asked them to explain.
This is odd and I don’t like it - I am not trying to gouge anyone.
I don't think it's a backdoor try at censorship. It is probably automated and has something to do with the fact they have no inventory. But I have asked for an answer and for them to lower the price again. (Something similar has happened with the combined parts 1-3, which should be $9.99,…
