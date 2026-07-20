A reader just wrote:

Are you aware of any way to search for doctors/NPs aligned with UT subscribers? If not, would you consider putting something like that in the subscriber community?

Years ago, I considered something like this, building a list of physicians and other medical professionals who broadly shared the UT philosophy (which I would broadly call deeply cynical about pharma, judging vaccines individually, hands-on, treating symptoms rather than bloodwork, interventions as a last resort), but I didn’t want to be trying to vet doctors.

But idea this has come up a few times. Maybe the answer is a simple list, sorted by state and specialty, open to anyone who wants to join. Offer a sentence or two about who you are, if you take insurance. Or just include your name and location. Patients can email/call your office directly.

I don’t know how much interest there will be, but if the list gets big enough, I can export the names, make it a permanent tab on the homepage; if not, well, we tried.

So here goes. In the interest of giving this the best shot possible, I’ll open comments on this email to free subscribers too (Substack just started allowing that option).

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(But you should still sign up and support UT!)