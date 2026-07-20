Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Harry H. Black, MD FACS's avatar
Harry H. Black, MD FACS
1hEdited

Harry Black, MD. I just retired after 36 years as a General/Trauma Surgeon in Daytona Beach, FL to pursue what is now my passion: true health and wellness as well as Integrative Oncology...all to equip and empower people to take control of their own health. I have my own company now: Sunrise Institute (https://sunriseinstitute.com) It took all the Covid lies to wake me up and then prostate cancer to change my thinking about treatments. I just wish I had awakened years ago from what I see now as the fog of the Big Medicine/Big Pharma/Big Hospital nightmare this country has been in for a long time.

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David Shaffer's avatar
David Shaffer
2h

No matter how complete, this exercise will be beneficial. Thanks for the effort.

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