Physicians wanted!
If you are "UT-aligned" and okay having readers contact you, add your name/specialty to the comment section below. This is a first crude effort at building a directory, let's see if it goes anywhere
A reader just wrote:
Are you aware of any way to search for doctors/NPs aligned with UT subscribers? If not, would you consider putting something like that in the subscriber community?
Years ago, I considered something like this, building a list of physicians and other medical professionals who broadly shared the UT philosophy (which I would broadly call deeply cynical about pharma, judging vaccines individually, hands-on, treating symptoms rather than bloodwork, interventions as a last resort), but I didn’t want to be trying to vet doctors.
But idea this has come up a few times. Maybe the answer is a simple list, sorted by state and specialty, open to anyone who wants to join. Offer a sentence or two about who you are, if you take insurance. Or just include your name and location. Patients can email/call your office directly.
I don’t know how much interest there will be, but if the list gets big enough, I can export the names, make it a permanent tab on the homepage; if not, well, we tried.
So here goes. In the interest of giving this the best shot possible, I’ll open comments on this email to free subscribers too (Substack just started allowing that option).
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(But you should still sign up and support UT!)
Harry Black, MD. I just retired after 36 years as a General/Trauma Surgeon in Daytona Beach, FL to pursue what is now my passion: true health and wellness as well as Integrative Oncology...all to equip and empower people to take control of their own health. I have my own company now: Sunrise Institute (https://sunriseinstitute.com) It took all the Covid lies to wake me up and then prostate cancer to change my thinking about treatments. I just wish I had awakened years ago from what I see now as the fog of the Big Medicine/Big Pharma/Big Hospital nightmare this country has been in for a long time.
No matter how complete, this exercise will be beneficial. Thanks for the effort.