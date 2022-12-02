PART 2: An interview with Marc Cohodes, the investor who called the FTX/Sam Bankman-Fried collapse BEFORE it happened
Cohodes explains why the media failed to cover FTX properly - and why SBF is STILL talking
(SECOND OF TWO PARTS)
Is FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried a sociopath?
Marc Cohodes thinks so.
FTX is the cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed last month, costing investors billions. Bankman-Fried - sometimes called SBF - is the chubby 30-year-old who briefly had a fortune estimated at $26 billion and is now holed up in the Bahamas, where FTX was based.
Coho…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.