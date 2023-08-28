PANDEMIA: The (mucosal) Musical
Yes, I have about a hundred other things to do, but I can't help myself
This morning, The New York Times announced a “Late-Summer Covid Wave Brings Warning of More To Come.”
Yes, that was THIS MORNING’S headline.
The Covidians are like five-year-olds hanging on to their favorite stuffy. They know they’re too old for Sarsie the unicorn, she’s beaten up and filthy and the thread is hanging out and their friends are making fun o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.