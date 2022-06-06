Overall deaths in Australia - where nearly everyone is vaccinated - are spiking.
It's Monday Down Under. Get ready to start the week with frightening data.
Add Australia to the countries seeing an unusual surge in deaths from all causes following mass mRNA shot campaigns .
The Australian government reported on May 25 that deaths in Australia were 21 percent above normal in early 2022. Even excluding Covid deaths, deaths were more than 10 percent above normal.
Victoria, Australia's second-most-populated…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.