Our briefs responding to the motions to dismiss in Berenson v Biden are coming...
And they're strong.
James Lawrence is working hard this weekend.
James is the legal ace who represented me in Berenson v Twitter. He’s doing so ago again in Berenson v Biden, my federal lawsuit in Manhattan holding the government and Pfizer officials accountable for their conspiracy to censor me in 2021.
A month ago, the Justice Department and lawyers for Pfizer’s Dr. Albert…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.