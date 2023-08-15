The bizarre legal martyrdom of Donald Trump entered a new phase Monday night.

The new indictment of Trump - and 18 other defendants - in Fulton County, Georgia overreaches absurdly both on legal theory and the facts it offers to back the charges.

It tries to criminalize speech, including public statements. It pretends a random array of events, many of which did not even involve Georgia, make a criminal conspiracy. Among the “overt acts” it includes is a text message from Trump’s chief of staff asking for the phone numbers of two Pennsylvania legislators.

Yes, that’s the entire “act.” No, I’m not making this up. I wish I were.

The indictment is a stunning abuse of prosecutorial discretion, made worse because federal prosecutors brought an indictment covering similar ground two weeks ago.

Yet if the indictment is a joke, its stakes could not be higher. It risks throwing the 2024 election into chaos and inciting political and societal disorder even more than Trump’s other indictments.

