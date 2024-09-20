Warning: this video of a top epidemiologist bragging about hosting sex parties during Covid and forcing mRNA jabs on adults captures everything wrong with public health in 17 minutes.

Prepare to be enraged.

Yesterday, the Canadian comedian Steven Crowder released video clips of Dr. Jay K. Varma talking about his group sex exploits during 2020 and 2021 - while Varma was the top advisor for New York City’s Covid response.

At the time, New York had strict lockdowns and vaccine mandates. The video, taken on a hidden camera, makes clear Varma knew he was ignoring his own rules: I had to be kind of sneaky, he says. He also admits using the illegal drug MDMA at the parties.

The media had a field day with Varma’s hypocrisy. Even the New York Times covered it, with the headline: Former N.Y.C. Covid Czar Partied While Preaching Social Distancing.

Varma’s taped confession is eerily reminiscent of the May 2020 revelation that Neil Ferguson, a British epidemiologist whose Covid death forecasts drove lockdowns, had violated the rules to see his married girlfriend. Who knew public health was so sexxxy?

But if Varma’s gleeful sexploit brags are nausea-inducing (and made worse by the fact that he, like Ferguson, is a middle-aged man with a face made for radio), the second half of the video is far more consequential - and disturbing.

The video - whose authenticity Varma does not dispute - consists of short clips of Varma that Crowder’s team have spliced together (interspersed with some snarky comments from Crowder). The clips were taken at New York restaurants in July and August; in each of them, Varma is talking to an unseen woman. He appears to be trying to impress her, as if they are on a date.

And Varma turns positively gleeful in the video’s second half, when he talks about how he forced people to be vaccinated.

“So the way we do it in public health is we make it very uncomfortable to be unvaccinated,” he tells the woman. “Without vaccines, it’s like, oh you can’t get a job, can’t go to a restaurant, kid can’t go to school [emphasis added], it’s like, fuck this, I’m just going to get vaccinated.”

“So is it, technically, like kind of forcing people?” the woman says.

And Varma nods. “Yeah. Yeah. That’s what you do. You force people by making it really uncomfortable.” Later, he adds, “I’m going to make it really fucking hard to, like, to be unvaccinated.”

The fact adults might not want to take the Covid jab for good reasons - because they had already been infected and recovered, because they were in good health and at low risk, because they did not trust a novel biotechnology that had been rapidly sped to market, or even because they just didn’t want to and didn’t think the government should force them to - does not seem to have occurred to Dr. Jay Varma.

To him, the unvaccinated are merely a problem he needs to solve, by any means necessary short of force.

He makes this view clear in another clip, telling the woman:

“The covid vaccine deniers, they’re nutcases, I don’t deal with them. Yeah, they’re nutcases. The guys who aren’t vaccinated, they’re like right-wing nutcases.”

“Yeah, I mean, but okay, what do we do those people?” she asks.

“That’s why we have to have rules, because you can’t convince them. You just have to like, pass laws that say, like, you got to do this and, like… so that’s what we do in public health.”

So that’s what we do in public health.

Of course, Varma’s blind arrogance will not surprise any Unreported Truths reader, or anyone who pushed back against lockdowns and school closures and mRNA jab mandates.

Andy Slavitt, among others, offered a slightly friendlier version of the same doctrine in August 2021. And in his infamous Sept. 9, 2021 speech announcing mandates, Joe Biden himself told people who had chosen not to be vaccinated that “our patience is wearing thin.”

But still, to realize these buffoons have learned nothing, to hear Jay Varma proudly spouting his inanities now in an apparent effort to get a new guest for an upcoming sex party - it burns.

For Varma has paid no price for his hypocrisy.

In fact, he now has a $1.5 million a year job as the chief medical officer for a publicly traded company called SIGA Technologies, which makes smallpox vaccines and only last month won a new contract with the Defense Department. (Whether Varma’s on-camera admission of repeatedly using MDMA, a hallucinogen that the Drug Enforcement Administration classifies as Schedule 1 drug, like heroin, may hurt him at SIGA, remains to be seen.)

Varma’s lack of remorse, and, more, the fact that he seems to lack an even basic understanding of the harms he caused, prove once again that public health experts learned nothing from Covid - and would gladly seize power again if we let them.

As someone wrote me today after watching the video:

Amen.