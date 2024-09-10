Why won’t Kamala Harris tell voters her positions on basic political issues?

Yesterday, CNN reported Harris had promised the American Civil Liberties Union she would support government-funded sex-change surgeries for illegal immigrants.

She made that pledge in 2019. Does it hold now that she’s the Democratic nominee for president? She won’t say. When CNN asked, her campaign refused to answer.

But the ACLU questionnaire is as striking for what Harris didn’t say as what she did. Yes, all politicians tack. Donald Trump has wound himself in knots looking for a position on abortion that satisfies both his pro-life base and independent voters.

But Harris has taken that strategy to an extreme, giving voters only the vaguest idea of what she believes, running from any question whose answer might cost her votes. The questionnaire reveals she’s been at this game a while - and heightens the stakes of Tuesday night’s debate, the only event before the election where Harris has committed to face questions she can’t control.

