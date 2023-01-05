As you have probably heard by now, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has come awake. (He asked who had won the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game in which he was injured. His physicians gave him the best possible answer: that he had won the game of life.)

It goes without saying that this news is fantastic.

But it proves - yet again - the danger that vaccine skeptics run when they make rash public statements and overreach.

Two days ago, Steve Kirsch wrote on his widely read Substack page that Hamlin was probably “brain dead.”

Kirsch funded research into early Covid treatments and has become a leading vaccine Covid skeptic. I appeared on his podcast few months ago. Near the end, he brought on Dr. Pierre Kory to tell me the virtues of ivermectin. I mostly just nodded and listened. When Dr. Kory or anyone else offers a good prospective randomized controlled trial proving ivermectin works, I’ll be happy to look at it. (I know many of you disagree. So be it. We don’t have to agree on everything.)

In any case, here’s how Kirsch ended his Jan. 3 piece:

We need to prepare for the very likely possibility that Damar Hamlin is brain dead…

If Damar Hamlin is dead, I hope that there will be transparency and a full autopsy to discover whether the COVID vaccine was responsible for his death.

If we do not consider the possibility that the COVID vaccine killed Damar Hamlin, we will have let a killer roam free to kill again. And again. And again.

—

I understand the fury in Kirsch’s words. I understand the frustration that anyone investigating the safety and efficacy mRNA jabs feels at this point.

