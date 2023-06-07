On Section 230 and Instagram's child pornography problem
The White House and social media companies care more about censoring views they don't like than the facilitation of child porn - and rape - on their platforms
Instagram has a problem with child sexual abuse.
Instagram - and its parent company, Meta Platforms, which also owns Facebook - do not seem to care.
The Wall Street Journal ran a devastating piece today on child pornography and rape networks that Instagram does not merely tolerate but facilitates.
—
(INFORMATION AND ANALYSIS YOU WON’T GET ANYWHERE ELSE. AND…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.