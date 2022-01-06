On Jan. 6, a warning to my fellow journalists
You fail when you support censorship and ask hard questions only if they are ideologically convenient; you are destroying yourselves by becoming the government's propaganda arm on Covid and vaccines.
Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. What happened at the Capitol one year ago today was disgusting and dangerous.
I know a lot of Unreported Truths readers don’t believe those words. I don’t care. They are the truth as far as I can tell and from my (limited) reporting in late 2020 to chase potential election fraud, which seemed then and now to be a fant…
