On friendship with self-righteous cowards
Three years in, the bell has rung. No, I don't expect Covidians and vaccine fanatics to apologize. But the ones so deluded as to think THEY still should be judging US - I'm done with them. Forever.
We all lost friends. Most of us lost relatives too.
Not to Covid, of course. With some sad exceptions, almost no one lost anyone who wasn’t already over 75 or extremely overweight or ill to Covid.
We lost friends to the government and media-fed lockdown panic, and then to the rancor over the mRNAs.
—
