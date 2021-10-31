Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Okay, the "founding member" thing seems to be confusing people
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Okay, the "founding member" thing seems to be confusing people
Alex Berenson
Oct 31, 2021
883
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Okay, the "founding member" thing seems to be confusing people
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
149
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
149 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 2, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Oct 31, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
© 2025 Alex Berenson
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Share this post
Okay, the "founding member" thing seems to be confusing people
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial