Working on a JD Vance piece, but it’s making my stomach hurt, so here’s a little something to pass the time.

A high-school buddy has created AI-generated images of a muscular Donald Trump in ultra-heroic poses, such as Trump brandishing an oversized pistol at unseen enemies. He’s selling them on phone case covers for roughly $25, plus $6 shipping.

They are striking in a Pop Art way. That is, the young ‘uns would call them cool, or more likely say Trump has “the rizz” (look it up, my 11-year-old says it all the time).

—

(Make my day, Thomas Matthew Crooks!)

—

My friend is a Democrat, a fact I told him I would have to tell readers. He described the cases to me as a “tongue-in-cheek acknowledgement of Trump’s significant impact on American politics and how people frame their American identity.”

The description on Etsy leans a little more into the irony:

Introducing our incredible Donald Trump Phone case! Our cases feature stunning illustrations of Donald Trump in various heroic and totally realistic situations, showing off his courage, leadership skills, mastery over the elements, and power to bend time and space to his will.

That said, the cases may be less ironic than my friend wants to believe, given that Trump survived an assassination attempt and immediately rose to his feet yelling, “FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!”

—

—

So there it is.

You can buy a case semi-ironically for yourself, or not ironically at all for your favorite MAGA neighbor. As I said up top, my friend is not paying me for this, and I’m not getting a cut. I just know Unreported Truths readers have the bandwidth both to be amused by the story and think the cases are cool. (I will be interested to see how many he sells after this.)

Besides, it’s a late July Tuesday, we all need a smile.

Here’s the listing.

—

(You don’t get this from Matt Taibbi!)

—