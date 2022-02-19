New York drops its booster mRNA shot requirement for health-care workers
Even Gov. “Jesus wants you vaccinated” Kathy Hochul has to bow to reality on occasion
And the reality is the hospitals would have collapsed. Close to half of nurses would have walked.
The vaccines have failed, and the only question now is how fast everyone who mandated them will move to memory-holing those mandates.
Pretty fast, methinks.
Do you plan to let them? I don’t.
