Natural immunity for the win yet again
Researchers find people who have recovered from Covid have similar spike protein antibody levels whether they were infected 20 days or 20 months ago.
A new report in the Journal of the American Medical Association finds more good news for unvaccinated people who have already had and recovered from Covid.
Anti-spike protein antibodies following Covid infection and recovery seem to persist indefinitely in unvaccinated people, researchers found. People tested 20 months after coronavirus infection had sl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.