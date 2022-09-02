mRNA shots are the gift that keeps on giving
Physicians (not American, of course) find vaccine-generated coronavirus spike protein in skin lesions, months after vaccination
Remember when the Centers for Disease Control told you the mRNA in Covid vaccines didn’t last long in your cells?
Remember when fact-checkers at Reuters told you the coronavirus spike protein the vaccines make you produce isn’t dangerous?
About that.
The CDC has now quietly removed its promise that your body “breaks down and gets rid of the mRNA soon afte…
