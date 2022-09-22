mRNA Covid shots for kids are dead
Only 325,000 of the 19 million children under 5 are fully vaccinated, not even 2 percent. Cue the excuses from vaccine fanatics
Even Elmo couldn’t save the mRNAs.
The verdict is so obvious even the Washington Post noticed: despite a massive media and public relations campaign, American parents have overwhelmingly rejected Covid shots for their youngest children.
Three months after federal regulators okayed mRNA vaccines for kids under 5, more than 98 percent of them have not been …
