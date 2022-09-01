More frightening news about fertility and the mRNA shots, this time from Singapore
Births are plunging EXACTLY on schedule, nine months after mass Covid vaccinations
Singapore knows how to make its people behave.
The Asian city-state is famously uptight. It punishes criminals with caning and has prohibited chewing gum since 1992. (Do not under any circumstances deal drugs in Singapore; a 41-year-old man was sentenced to death after being caught with two pounds of cannabis in 2018.)
So when Singapore told its nearly 6 …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.