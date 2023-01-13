More evidence that American data may badly overstate the protection mRNA shots offer against hospitalization from Covid
An internal database from two suburban Chicago hospitals reveals the bias; for health authorities, this skew is a feature, not a bug.
An internal database from a Chicago-area medical system offers new evidence hospitals are inflating how many unvaccinated people are hospitalized for Covid.
Many patients listed as having “unknown” Covid vaccination status and grouped with the unvaccinated are actually Covid-jabbed, the database suggests.
The system, which includes two medium-sized suburb…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.