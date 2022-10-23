Eugyppius - who is great on Covid (if not Ukraine, though I know a lot of you are closer to his politics than mine on that issue) - has a great writeup on a new paper strongly supporting the theory Sars-Cov-2 was genetically modified in a lab.
In brief, Sars-Cov-2 contains several similarly sized genetic fragments glued together at regular intervals by w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.