Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Meanwhile, colleges and universities are now requiring Covid vaccine boosters
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Meanwhile, colleges and universities are now requiring Covid vaccine boosters
Alex Berenson
Dec 9, 2021
1,327
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Meanwhile, colleges and universities are now requiring Covid vaccine boosters
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
325
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
325 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (13)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 13, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 9, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 9, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 9, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Share this post
Meanwhile, colleges and universities are now requiring Covid vaccine boosters
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial