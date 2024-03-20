Leukemia deaths surged 6 percent in Japan in 2022, ending a long downward trend and reaching their highest level in over a decade, Japanese researchers reported.

Breast cancers also rose sharply in 2022, the researchers found. Overall deaths from all cancers were flat in 2021 and 2022, a change after years of falling age-adjusted death rates.

Japan has one of the world’s highest mRNA vaccination rates. Nearly everyone over 70 received the first two shots, mostly Pfizer. Almost 95 percent got at least one booster.

Some mRNA skeptics argue the shots are causing sharp increases in cancer deaths and what they call “turbo cancers” - very aggressive tumors. Those claims usually come from anecdotes or estimates of cancer incidence, rather than actual cases.

This paper is among the first to offer a signal based on national-level data showing a real rise in deaths from some cancers, though it doesn’t prove the jabs caused them.

—

(Chasing the truth, wherever it goes, for 20 cents a day.)

—

Japan reports detailed and relatively current cancer death figures, and Japanese scientists recently examined them through the end of 2022. They published their findings in a paper in September 2023 that has mostly gone unnoticed.

They point to a notable increase in leukemias, or white blood cell cancers. Case reports have linked leukemias to the mRNAs, which powerfully stimulate the immune system.

Breast cancer deaths also rose sharply in 2022. But unlike the leukemia jump, the breast cancer rise marked a reversion to a trend of rising deaths after a flat 2021.

Japan had about 345,000 cancer deaths overall in 2022, the first full-post vaccination year, essentially the same number as 2020 and 2021, the researchers found.

Adjusted for Japan’s aging population, cancer deaths per 100,000 people dropped slightly between 2020 and 2022. They had been dropping more quickly before 2020.

—

(Overall cancer death rates in Japan had fallen quickly before 2021. The last two years they’ve dropped much more slowly. Not quite turbo cancers, but not great news either:)

—

Deaths from some common cancers, including lung and stomach, continued their long-term downward trend, the researchers reported.

But leukemias - which are relatively uncommon, killing about one-eighth as many Japanese as lung cancers - popped higher in 2022, ending a long and slow decline.

—

Meanwhile, breast cancer deaths also rose in 2022, a jump came after a two-year-pause in deaths in 2021 and 2020 and returned to a longer rising trend.

—

Neither these increases nor the case reports do not prove that the mRNAs cause leukemia, breast cancer, or any malignancy.

Beyond the potential for mRNAs to overstimulate the immune system and lead to B-cell proliferation and leukemias in some patients, the authors suggested one possible link to breast cancers. They speculated that vaccine-derived spike proteins might stimulate estrogen receptors on breast cancer tumors and cause them to grow more aggressively.

But this theory remains unproven. The Japanese researchers concluded their paper with a call for “further studies” to examine the possibility and mechanisms of a link.

Given the reluctance of public health authorities to look at any potential problems the mRNAs might cause, do not hold your breath.